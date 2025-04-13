Twenty year old facing three charges over death crash

Fatal: Graham Slinn

A MAN is in custody and is due to appear in court accused of causing death by dangerous driving over a crash on the A57.

That took the life of cyclist Graham Slinn, 81, on the afternoon of April 4.

South Yorkshire Police have been investigating since then and have now confirmed that Cain Byrne, 20, of Redvers Buller Road in Chesterfield is facing several charges.

He is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Police said he was re-arrested on Saturday and charged with the offences, in relation to a collision between a VW Golf and Mr Slinn.

The vehicle fled the scene and police have said the vehicle has since been recovered.

Byrne is due to appear before Magistrates in Sheffield on Monday, April 14.

A 46-year-old woman was also re-arrested on suspicion of aiding, abet, counsel or procure the causing of death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed or uninsured. She has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop remains on bail.

A 24-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice remains on bail.

That means police investigations into those three individuals have yet to be concluded.

Mr Slinn originated from the Gleadless area of Sheffield and leaves a wife, children and grandchildren.

His career had involved work as a scaffolder, and more recently as a carer for adults with learning disabilities.