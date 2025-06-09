Four year old fingerprint put robber in jail

FORENSIC evidence left behind by a careless shop robber in Rotherham has finally caught up with him, more than four years later.

Stefan Lukac left a finger print on the casing of a till when he struck at a shop, but then left the country.

That offence dated to December 10, 2020, but the incriminating evidence remained on file with South Yorkshire Police and when he returned to this country, he also returned to offending.

As a result, he was arrested for shoplifting at Meadowhall on October 30 last year and when police investigated, the pieces of the jigsaw of his criminal past fell into place.

At the time of the robbery, Lukac used a knife to threaten a staff member in a convenience store, forcing her to open the till.

He then assaulted her a grabbed £140 in cash, but left an incriminating fingerprint on the outside of the till as he did so.

By the time forensic checks had confirmed it was his print, Lukac, of Grosvenor Road, had left the country.

His detention for shoplifting allowed police to charge him with the previous robbery and he admitted the offence.

Careless: One fingerprint left Lukac in jail

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Georgia Evers said:"Nobody should go to work feeling unsafe and Lukac's callous actions and blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions has left a lasting impact on his victim.

"Lukac brazenly returned to the UK likely not expecting to be held accountable for his offending. However this was not the case and Lukac will now spend a considerable time behind bars."