Disqualified driver facing prison after admitting death by dangerous driving

A DISQUALIFIED driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a Rotherham road crash and then driving off.

Cain Byrne, aged 20, admitted causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at the hearing.

Sentencing is due on Friday June 27 - with police expecting a Crown Court Judge to hand down a long prison sentence.

Byrne, from Chesterfield, collided with cyclist Graham Slinn, aged 81, on the A57 at Todwick, on April 4.

Mr Slinn was critically injured and died as a result, by Byrne drove away, sparking a major police investigation.

South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime and Serious Collisions Unit were called in to investigate and their meticulous work was able to prove that Byrne had been driving.

He was arrested days later, though it took longer to trace the car involved in the collision.

Guilty: Cain Byrne

Senior Investigating Officer Tom Woodward said: “To drive a motor vehicle on the road is a privilege, and one of great responsibility to increase everyone’s safety.

“We know that those who are willing to drive unlawfully are also likely to take greater risks and Byrne is a true reflection of this.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire, and Byrne will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.

“At the heart of our investigation is Graham and his family and I hope that this verdict brings them some measure of closure. My thoughts remain with them and other families who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.

Victim: Graham Slinn

“I would also like to thank the public for their support during this challenging investigation, it does not go unnoticed.”

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of offences associated with the incident as officers investigated. They were identified only as a 46 year old woman and men aged 21 and 24.

The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years in prison, but judges also have to give credit to offenders who plead guilty, with a reduction in time behind bars, particularly when they admit the offence early.