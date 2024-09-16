Disgraced: Talhat Mughal

A ROTHERHAM imam and four of his family have been jailed after he recruited them to “embark on a shocking piece of violence” that left two men seriously injured.

Disgraced imam Talhat Mughal, along with relatives Muhammad Uwais Mughal, Mohammed Basharat Ali, Mohammed Tabard Mughal and Ahmed Mughal were jailed for their roles in a violent brawl.

It left one man needing reconstructive surgery for facial injuries, while another was stabbed.

Two more members of Talhat’s family – Wakaas Mughal and Hamza Mughal – were also involved in the disorder and given suspended sentences at Sheffield Crown Court.

The hearing heard the violence stemmed from a dispute Talhad – an imam for more than two decades – had with one of the victims, relating to an allegation of bullying.

Hours before the disorder, Talhat had been involved in an altercation with one victim in a Rotherham shop.

Judge Peter Hampton said Talhat then set about “recruiting family members to embark on a shocking piece of violence”.

Talhat, Muhammad Uwais Mughal and Mohammed Basharat Ali descended on a street in Herringthorpe, where one complainant lived.

Violence then erupted on the street and minutes later Ahmed Mughal, Hamza Mughal, Mohammed Tabard Mughal and Wakaas Mughal arrive in a separate car and joined in the violence.

“The violence was pre-planned, it was organised, it was serious group violence involving these of weapons. It incorporated serious assaults on the streets of Rotherham.”

The attack, which happened in February 2021, continued while both victims were on the ground.

All seven defendants pleaded guilty, with Talhat (45), of Gerard Road, Moorgate, admitting violent disorder and getting five years snd seven months’ jail; Ahmed (24), of Gerard Road, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for two years four months; Mohammed Tabarak (47), of Ramsden Road, admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for five years and seven months; Mohammed Basharat Ali, (46), of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, admitted two charges of wounding with intent and was locked up for six years and six months; Muhammad Uwais (27), of Gerard Road, admitted violent disorder and got two years and four months’ jail.

Wakaas (26), of Kingswood Avenue, and Hamza (22), of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, both admitted violent disorder and got 23 months’ custody – suspended for two years – with 250 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard Talhat had served as a hospital chaplain.