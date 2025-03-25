Cannabis cultivator gets two years

Convicted: Aldo Hasani

A TEENAGER has been sentenced to two years in a young offenders institution after being found found in a house where cannabis worth an estimated £120,000 was being grown.

Police raided the property, in Claremont Street, Kimberworth, in December last year under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The raid was a response to intelligence information gathered from within the community.

They broke through a door to enter the building and found 117 cannabis plants, being grown in four different rooms.

Haul: Some of the cannabis recovered by police

Nineteen year old Aldo Hasani was found in an upstairs bedroom and was detained by officers.

A spokesman for the police Fortify Team, which organised the operation, said: "Drugs are linked to organised criminality, which brings havoc, violence and fear to our local communities. This is not acceptable.

"We are dedicated to gathering intelligence resulting is disruption of supply chains and wider criminality, and will ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions."

Hasani, 19, of Cromford Street, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court and pleaded guilty to production of a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis - in January.

He was sentenced at the same court earlier this month to two years to be served in a young offender institution.

The sentence is the latest success for police work to smash cannabis factories in Rotherham.

That work has seen drugs valued at more than £17m taken off the streets in the space of 12 months.

Several high-profile raids took place in late 2024 and the early days of this year, though over the whole last year, almost 18,000 cannabis plants were seized.