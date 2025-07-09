Meadowhall celebrates Sephora UK opening with £2,000 beauty giveaway

Global beauty giant Sephora UK is set to open its first store in Yorkshire at Meadowhall this Friday (11th July), and to celebrate, the centre is giving away a £1,000 Sephora UK gift card plus a VIP goodie bag packed with the latest beauty must-haves worth more than £1,000.

To be in with a chance of winning the ultimate beauty routine refresh, Sephora UK fans can enter via Meadowhall’s TikTok, Instagram and Facebook pages until 10th July.

The new Sephora UK store brings an exclusive selection of cult brands, social media favourites and ‘Only at Sephora UK’ icons to Sheffield – including Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and more.

Shoppers can also enjoy in-store experiences like personalised beauty consultations, gift wrapping, engraving, and access to Sephora UK’s MySephora loyalty programme.

The opening event is set to welcome the new store in style, including free goodie bags for the first 500 customers, local DJs bringing the party atmosphere, as well as interactive games and entertainment throughout the day.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait for Sephora UK to open its doors at Meadowhall this week. With its unique in-store experience, enormously popular product ranges and exclusive global brands, I have no doubt that it will be a must-visit store for so many beauty fans across Sheffield and beyond.

“The iconic brand will be a fantastic addition to our premium beauty offering and marks another milestone in what’s shaping up to be a landmark year for Meadowhall as we celebrate our 35th anniversary.”

For more information or to plan your day out at Meadowhall, visit www.meadowhall.co.uk