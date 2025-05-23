These are the areas of Yorkshire where house prices have risen fastest

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property prices in one area of Yorkshire have soared by 70 per cent in a year

But the cost of an average home has fallen by up to 30 per cent in other neighbourhoods

An estate agent has explained why family homes are proving so popular in one of the areas with the fastest rising property prices

House prices have soared in the Little Germany area of Bradford | Google

The Yorkshire neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices have been revealed.

And an estate agent has explained why one area in particular is proving so popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Barkerend West & Little Germany neighbourhood of Bradford, average house prices have soared by 69.1 per cent in the space of a year, from £65,500 to £110,750.

Upper Batley & Soothill, near Dewsbury, in Kirklees, has seen the second biggest increase of anywhere in Yorkshire, with the average house price there rising by 41.2 per cent to £207,500.

And in third place is Central Bradford, where a 36 per cent annual increase has catapulted the average house price to £112,900.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They used Office for National Statistics (ONS) data to compare the median house prices for neighbourhoods across Yorkshire in September 2023 and September 2024 and work out where in the region property prices have risen fastest, and which places have seen recorded the biggest fall in house prices.

September 2024 is the latest date for which figures at a neighbourhood, or Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), level are available from the ONS.

‘Booming’ house market fuelled by great schools and parks

Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley | National World

Joanna Hobbs, senior branch manager at William H Brown Dewsbury estate agents, told us Batley and Dewsbury were highly sough-after for a number of reasons.

“This area is popular with families as we are on the border of Leeds, so within a short drive of the city centre, plus there are excellent train links from Batley and Dewsbury to Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s lots to do around here for families, including several great parks and outdoor spaces, and a new ten pin bowling alley which launched in Dewsbury town centre in February.

“Local schools are great too. Heckmondwike Grammar School (in nearby Heckmondwike) is in the top 5 grammar schools in the country, plus there is Batley Grammar School and Manor Croft Academy nearby.”

“The family house market here is booming. 3 bedroom semi detached and 4 bed detached houses priced at £250,000 and under are really popular and sell very quickly.”

The Yorkshire neighbourhoods with the biggest house price rises

Barkerend West & Little Germany, Bradford - £110,750 (+69.1%)

Upper Batley & Soothill, Kirklees - £207,500 (+41.2%)

Central Bradford, Bradford - £112,900 (+36.0%)

Pellon East, Calderdale - £103,000 (+35.5%)

Thurcroft, Rotherham - £185,000 (+32.1%)

North Richmondshire, North Yorkshire - £390,000 (+30.0%)

Guiseley North & West, Leeds - £365,000 (+28.1%)

Mexborough East, Doncaster - £164,250 (+26.3%)

Moorthorpe, Wakefield - £147,250 (+25.3%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf, North Yorkshire - £368,000 (+24.7%)

The Yorkshire neighbourhoods with the biggest fall in house prices

Batley Central, Kirklees - £101,000 (-32.2%)

Agbrigg & Belle Isle, Wakefield - £162,500 (-28.7%)

Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk, Leeds - £263,000 (-28.5%)

Dishforth, Baldersby & Markington, North Yorkshire - £307,500 (-28.5%)

Crosland Moor, Kirklees - £143,894 (-28.0%)

Southey Green East, Sheffield - £135,000 (-27.0%)

Devonshire Quarter, Sheffield - £125,000 (-26.5%)

Mirfield Central & Hopton, Kirklees - £174,180 (-24.7%)

Mixenden, Calderdale -£120,000 (-24.5%)

Holbeck, Leeds - £126,375 (-23.4%)

* the main figure is the median house price in September 2024, according to ONS data, with the figure in brackets showing how this compares with September 2023