Newett Homes launches Hazel Grove, its highly anticipated new development in Carcroft

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has announced its latest development, Hazel Grove in Carcroft, Doncaster. The collection of 63 open-market homes, will feature a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom properties, starting from £169,999.

Hazel Grove’s show home is now available to view for prospective buyers. Those wanting a sneak peak of the development can make an enquiry to visit the site via the website.

Likely to be popular with first time buyers and commuters, the development is in close proximity to major cities in Yorkshire, with Doncaster just 20 minutes away, whilst Leeds is approx. 45 minutes and York approx. 50 minutes.

Despite it’s close links to major cities, Hazel Grove offers a friendly community feel and is also located close to the picturesque Brodsworth Hall and Gardens and the famous Yorkshire Wildlife Park, meaning buyers will live the best of both worlds.

As a carefully curated development, Hazel Grove creates an opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of high-quality finishes, future fit amenities and a great sense of community. Each home has been beautifully designed with families, and individuals in mind. Careful consideration has gone into every detail to maximise both dimensions and light.

To ensure an EPC rating of A or above, each home comes with solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points, ensuring lower household running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Buyers can take advantage of a range of incentives, including part exchange, deposit boost, or stamp duty paid options, making homeownership more accessible and the process of buying stress-free.

This latest development is part of Newett Homes contribution to support the government’s mission to create sustainable, high-quality communities while addressing the region’s housing demand. Not only meeting the target but also guaranteeing energy efficiency, ensuring comfort and convenience for all buyers.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said; “We are excited to be expanding our presence in East Yorkshire. So far, our closest development to Hazel Grove would be Parsons Green in Holme-on-Spalding Moor, we’re always looking for locations that suit the type of developments we’re hoping to create. Being able to put our customers first is at the heart of everything we do, we’re looking forward to being able to create a community at Carcroft, as well as offering a good price point and generous incentives to support customers in finding their dream home.”

Contact the sales team [email protected] 01937 375 263 to find out more about Hazel Grove and remaining available plots.

Visit Newett Homes to learn more about Hazel Grove and other Newett developments https://newetthomes.co.uk/