Avant Homes launches new range of homes for sale at Waverley, Rotherham

Housebuilder Avant Homes has released a new range of homes for sale at its £49m, 173-new home Sorby Park development in Waverley, Rotherham.

Located just off Hawes Way, the development comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes and features 20 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Baildon house type, to £399,995 for a four-bedroom detached Cookbury house type.

Avant Homes has a range of incentives for purchasing a home at the development. These include part exchange, deposit contribution and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Of the new homes released, the Cookbury is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver spaces that are ideal for modern family living.

The Cookbury’s hallway leads to a generous living room and a WC. To the rear of the property, there is a kitchen dining area and further living room, with access to the garden through French doors.

On the first floor, there is a large double bedroom with an en-suite shower room attached, whilst a family bathroom serves an additional double bedroom and two single bedrooms.

There is also an additional flexible space on the first floor, which is ideal for a home study. The Cookbury also benefits from a single garage.

Sorby Park is being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The regional operating company’s sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “We are pleased to launch these new homes at Waverley, welcoming more families into the thriving community we are building.

“Our Sorby Park development is ideally located for access to both Rotherham and Sheffield, as well as the beautiful surrounding countryside and nearby Peak District.

“The homes we’ve delivered at Sorby Park have proven very popular and we expect strong demand for this latest release of practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit our development and speak to our sales team to learn more about how we can help them with their move to Sorby Park.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Sorby Park’.