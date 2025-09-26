These South Yorkshire restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

AA Rosettes have been presented to six South Yorkshire restaurants

The rosettes in South Yorkshire range from one to three

South Yorkshire is home to many incredible restaurants, with a wide selection of cuisines to choose from.

But there are six restaurants across the county which have stood out to the AA, earning prestigious rosettes.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and rosettes are awarded based on the quality of food, passion, high standards, ingredients used and more.

Recipients of AA Rosettes in South Yorkshire include; Rafters Restaurant, JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill, DN1, West 10 Bar and Kitchen, Nonna’s and The Stag Restaurant.

Here’s what they have to offer - and what AA inspectors had to say.

Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield

Rafters Restaurant in Sheffield is an intimate dining space which serves up global cuisine, in the style of modern British cooking. It has received three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said:"Culinary innovation in leafy Sheffield."

JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill, Sheffield

JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill in Sheffield serves up dishes made with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Its tasting menu has a ‘small plate concept’ according to AA. It has received three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “"An edgy modern rustic feel."

Six prestigious South Yorkshire restaurants with AA Rosettes - what inspectors had to say | Google Maps / Google-Giles Batchelor

DN1, Doncaster

DN1 in Doncaster is a fine dining delicatessen serving up 8-course and 5-course tasting menus, with a focus on seafood dishes with Asian and French inspiration. It has received two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Top notch fish cookery in a relaxed setting."

West 10 Bar and Kitchen, Sheffield

West 10 Bar and Kitchen in Sheffield serves up modern British dishes with influence from Nordic countries and Japan. It has received two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Ambitious cooking in buzzy neighbourhood venue."

Nonna’s, Sheffield

Nonna’s in Sheffield serves up traditional and contemporary Italian dishes in its bistro-style restaurant. It has received one AA Rosette. An AA inspector said: "Exciting Italian cooking in relaxed setting."

The Stag Restaurant, Sheffield

The Stag Restaurant in Sheffield is a spacious restaurant which uses locally sourced ingredients to serve up traditional dishes. It has received one AA Rosette. An AA inspector said: "Charming old inn not far from the city."

For more information on the AA Rosette scheme, visit the AA Rated Trips website.