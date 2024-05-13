ON THE RISE: Used Car sales

USED car sales accelerated by 6.5 per cent in the first three months of 2024 as buyers embraced the added choice of the pre-owned market.

As carmakers battle to meet UK government mandates demanding increasing levels of electrification, just 2.1 per cent of the 1.97 million units sold in the period were electric vehicles (EV).

Ford’s Fiesta – no longer sold as a new car – was the UK’s best seller, finding 80,814 new owners as petrol and diesel vehicles accounted for 92.9 per cent of the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders chief executive, Mike Hawes, insisted that a “reinvigorated new car market” was delivering “more choice and affordability for used car buyers”, however.

He added: “Incentivising new EV uptake and investing in a charge point network that is accessible, available and affordable to all will drive the nation’s net zero transition.”