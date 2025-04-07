Renault reveals ‘mini supercar’
The French carmaker teamed up with its Alpine performance car division to develop the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which fuses an exuberant design with a 540PS power output.
It will arrive in showrooms in the course of 2027, with a limited production of 1,980 units.
“By creating the new category of electric ‘mini-supercars’, with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it,” said Renault chief executive Fabrice Cambolive.
“This exuberant, over-excited model promises the best performance and sensations in just four meters of length, which is unprecedented.”
Renault claims the Renault 5 Turbo 3E will accelerate to 62mph in less than 3.5 seconds.
A two-door, two-seat vehicle, it features 20-inch wheels, each fitted with an electric motor.
