Renault 5 is alive…again!

The future Renault 5 Turbo 3E production model

THE LEGENDARY Renault 5 Turbo is poised to make a performance car comeback after the reveal of plans to see the hot hatch reborn in electrified form.

Anatomy of a Comeback, a documentary series about Renault now available on Prime Video, unexpectedly revealed the future Renault 5 Turbo 3E production model in its final episode.

Set to be a zero-emissions take on the Renault 5 Turbo of the 1980s, the new version is described by the French carmaker as “adrenalin on wheels”.

As unveiled in the series, the new car sports the historic colours of the rallying Renault 5 Turbo of the early 1980s and promises to be a high-tech flagship for Renault.

Renault has revealed that the car will feature a lightweight and extremely stiff carbon superstructure and a rear-wheel drive layout serving up over 500PS.

That should make it powerful enough to reach 62mph in just 3.5 seconds.