High tech but niggles

By Tom Sharpe
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
Hyundai's new Santa Fe has plenty of safety tech
Hyundai’s new Santa Fe has plenty of safety tech
HIGH praise for all the technology packed into the Santa Fe has to come with a caveat.

The Korean super-MPV’s safety-focussed systems – most of which are common to all modern cars – prompted a new pre-drive deactivation ritual.

We tested the Santa Fe on a half-term trip to Northumberland and progress quickly became a chore if the 60-second process was overlooked.

Speed limit reminders were the first to be deactivated. Stray 1mph over the limit and the incessant nagging begins.

Secondly, the eye-tracking technology that triggered bleeps every time I took my eyes off the road for a moment was switched off.

Leave this on and a cacophony of warnings greet effort to check the sat-nav or even – more annoyingly – make necessary observations at a junction.

Without delving into the Santa Fe’s menus to switch-off these select systems we would have scared off the local wildlife during our seaside sightseeing trip.

