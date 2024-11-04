High tech but niggles
The Korean super-MPV’s safety-focussed systems – most of which are common to all modern cars – prompted a new pre-drive deactivation ritual.
We tested the Santa Fe on a half-term trip to Northumberland and progress quickly became a chore if the 60-second process was overlooked.
Speed limit reminders were the first to be deactivated. Stray 1mph over the limit and the incessant nagging begins.
Secondly, the eye-tracking technology that triggered bleeps every time I took my eyes off the road for a moment was switched off.
Leave this on and a cacophony of warnings greet effort to check the sat-nav or even – more annoyingly – make necessary observations at a junction.
Without delving into the Santa Fe’s menus to switch-off these select systems we would have scared off the local wildlife during our seaside sightseeing trip.