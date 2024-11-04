Hyundai’s new Santa Fe has plenty of safety tech

HIGH praise for all the technology packed into the Santa Fe has to come with a caveat.

The Korean super-MPV’s safety-focussed systems – most of which are common to all modern cars – prompted a new pre-drive deactivation ritual.

We tested the Santa Fe on a half-term trip to Northumberland and progress quickly became a chore if the 60-second process was overlooked.

Speed limit reminders were the first to be deactivated. Stray 1mph over the limit and the incessant nagging begins.

Secondly, the eye-tracking technology that triggered bleeps every time I took my eyes off the road for a moment was switched off.

Leave this on and a cacophony of warnings greet effort to check the sat-nav or even – more annoyingly – make necessary observations at a junction.

Without delving into the Santa Fe’s menus to switch-off these select systems we would have scared off the local wildlife during our seaside sightseeing trip.