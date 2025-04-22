Hennessey redefines ‘American superpower’
The latest version of the Bugatti-rivalling road car features enhanced aerodynamics and a drivetrain which goes without any electric assistance to achieve a total output of 2,031 horsepower.
Hennessey Special Vehicles founder and chief executive, John Hennessey, said: “During the past three years we’ve delivered nearly 30 F5’s to clients all around the world. Some of our owners requested even more power, which led us to develop the new Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – the world’s most powerful internal combustion-powered hypercar.”
Hennessey partnered with Ilmor Engineering to enhance the Venom’s 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8, adding 214 additional horsepower.
The resulting Venom F5 Evolution will accelerate to 200mph in 10.3 seconds, according to its creators.
The cost for the Hennessey Venom’s hardcore Evolution package is $285,000, on top of the standard car’s $3m asking price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.