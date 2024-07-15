Alpine A290 brings the sound of silence to Goodwood

By Tom Sharpe
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 10:39 BST
ALPINE’S silent reimagining of a classic 80s hot hatch was among the key new vehicles unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Minutes after hearing from former British Touring Car Championship superstar and Fifth Gear presenter Jason Plato opine that “motor racing is in the business of selling sound”, the Alpine A290 made its subdued sprint up Goodwood’s 1.16-mile hill climb.

The A290 has styling reminiscent of the Renault 5 of four decades ago and deployed 220PS to make its mark on the annual motoring event.

Elsewhere, there was certainly noise and glamour aplenty.

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed made its public debut, while racing drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were among the stars settling into F1 cars old and new for a drive up the hill.

Highlights of the Goodwood Festival of Speed can be viewed on the event’s website at www.goodwood.com.

