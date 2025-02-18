Wear red in February to raise money for heart charity

Three-year old Teddy, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at just one week old.

Maltby mum Libby Madison-Boyd is encouraging readers to join Children’s Heart Surgery Fund supporters in wearing red this February, so they can help more families like hers.

Her son, three-year old Teddy, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease (CHD) at just one week old. He has so far received open heart surgery twice at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, with a third surgery to follow later this year.

Hundreds of individuals, families, schools and businesses across the region are taking part in Wear Red Day for CHSF – which can take place on any day this month – to raise both money and awareness.

Libby said: “Our little heart warrior Teddy was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at just one week old and underwent his first cardiac catheter. In Teddy’s three years of life he has had eight cardiac catheter procedures and two open heart surgeries.

“This year Teddy will need his third open heart surgery, and we know he is in the best hands possible.

“Due to us living over an hour away from Leeds General Infirmary, CHSF have helped us by giving us parent accommodation during the lengthy stays and so we could get to Teddy within minutes, and vouchers for food and to fuel the car.

“Because of everyone’s donations when Teddy was discharged, CHSF were able to donate us a pulse oximeter machine.

“The pulse oximeter helped us as a family loads. When Teddy was finally able to come home he was on oxygen 24/7 due to having low saturations. This machine meant I could check his oxygen levels whenever I needed to, and also helped ease my anxiety.”

Regional children’s cardiac nurse specialist Lucy Smith

Regional children’s cardiac nurse specialist Lucy Smith is funded by CHSF and works at Rotherham Hospital.

She said: “Prior to my role, patients had minimal local cardiology support outside of their Paediatrician with Expertise in Cardiology normal part-time working hours.

“Now they have a contact within the hospital, patients tell me they feel more at ease if they have concerns.”

Sign up to Wear Red Day at chsf.org.uk/wear-red-day and donate on their Just Giving page at justgiving.com/campaign/wear-red-day-2025 or by texting CHSFWRD (plus any amount up to 20) to 70085.