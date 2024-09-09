Can you help pyjama appeal helping children staying at Rotherham Hospital?

By Gareth Dennison
Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:21 BST
Brendan Polkinghorn, community service liaison officer for Rotherham Round Table, handed over two boxes of children's pyjamas and baby sleepsuits to Emma Smith, area co-ordinator for the pyjama appealplaceholder image
Brendan Polkinghorn, community service liaison officer for Rotherham Round Table, handed over two boxes of children's pyjamas and baby sleepsuits to Emma Smith, area co-ordinator for the pyjama appeal
DONATIONS of new nightwear are sought – to prevent youngsters having to wear hospital gowns when staying on wards.

Children’s Hospital Pyjamas is a national charity which collects the clothing from members of the public and passes it onto hospitals, hospices and similar centres across the country.

All donations made here will be sent to Rotherham Hospital, area co-ordinator Emma Smith said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “The pyjamas will primarily benefit the children’s ward and the special care baby unit. They will be donated later this year to children who are in the hospital during that time.

“I’m collecting new pyjamas for children of all ages and looking for local businesses, schools, and community spots to act as drop-off points. Places like hairdressers, schools and local shops would be perfect for this.

People can either donate pyjamas, raise money to donate, or offer their location as a drop-off point.”

Anyone who would like to help with appeal can call Emma directly on 07983 576337.

Related topics:Rotherham HospitalEmma Smith

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice