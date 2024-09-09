Can you help pyjama appeal helping children staying at Rotherham Hospital?

Brendan Polkinghorn, community service liaison officer for Rotherham Round Table, handed over two boxes of children's pyjamas and baby sleepsuits to Emma Smith, area co-ordinator for the pyjama appeal

DONATIONS of new nightwear are sought – to prevent youngsters having to wear hospital gowns when staying on wards.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s Hospital Pyjamas is a national charity which collects the clothing from members of the public and passes it onto hospitals, hospices and similar centres across the country.

All donations made here will be sent to Rotherham Hospital, area co-ordinator Emma Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The pyjamas will primarily benefit the children’s ward and the special care baby unit. They will be donated later this year to children who are in the hospital during that time.

“I’m collecting new pyjamas for children of all ages and looking for local businesses, schools, and community spots to act as drop-off points. Places like hairdressers, schools and local shops would be perfect for this.

“People can either donate pyjamas, raise money to donate, or offer their location as a drop-off point.”

Anyone who would like to help with appeal can call Emma directly on 07983 576337.