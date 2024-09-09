Can you help pyjama appeal helping children staying at Rotherham Hospital?
Children’s Hospital Pyjamas is a national charity which collects the clothing from members of the public and passes it onto hospitals, hospices and similar centres across the country.
All donations made here will be sent to Rotherham Hospital, area co-ordinator Emma Smith said.
She added: “The pyjamas will primarily benefit the children’s ward and the special care baby unit. They will be donated later this year to children who are in the hospital during that time.
“I’m collecting new pyjamas for children of all ages and looking for local businesses, schools, and community spots to act as drop-off points. Places like hairdressers, schools and local shops would be perfect for this.
“People can either donate pyjamas, raise money to donate, or offer their location as a drop-off point.”
Anyone who would like to help with appeal can call Emma directly on 07983 576337.
