School places: Majority of children get first choice secondary school offers

Award winning students and staff at Wingfield Academy, one of Rotherham's secondary schools

THE majority of children will start at their first choice Secondary School in September 2025.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council have reported that 91.1 per cent of children have been allocated their first choice Secondary School, which outperforms most of the UK by providing pupils with their preferred place.

Monday March 3 was National Offer Day where Year Six children and their families learn which secondary school they will be attending this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 3,200 school place offers have been made to pupils in Rotherham, if an application was submitted on time. In all, 97.1 per cent of pupils in Rotherham have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools this year.

Nationally, 82.9 per cent of pupils were offered their first-choice secondary school place in 2024 and 94.6 per cent one of their preferences according to the Department for Education.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people’s services at Rotherham Council said: “As a council, we are committed to helping every child reach their full potential. That’s why I’m extremely happy to see that so many children in Rotherham have been accepted into their first-choice secondary schools.”

Pupils who were not offered one of their three preferences have been allocated either their catchment area school or the nearest school to their home. No schools in Rotherham refused applications for children living in the catchment area.

Any parents or carers who were not successful in gaining a place in a preferred school have a right of appeal, via an independent appeal panel.