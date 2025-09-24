Wath Rugby Club U13s need your help

WE NEED YOU!

Wath upon Dearne Rugby U13’s Team needs your help. We have an opportunity to attend a 4-day rugby tournament in Skegness in March 2026, we need your help to raise funds for them to participate.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coaches are rugby players themselves; they love giving up their own time for the players. The parents of children who play for the team are raising money, to pay for all the players to attend.

On Saturday, 4th October 2025 @11am, Wath Rugby Club is having a little get-together. The first team are playing and we will have stalls for the community and supporters to buy raffle tickets and activities that will help with the fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We as parents would love to help our children play a sport, they love that helps to keep them fit plus we want to show the juniors that they are worth every penny; we need your help to make dreams come true. All we are asking for is a small or big or whatever you can give to help get the funds flowing, maybe a donation towards a raffle prize, or a cash donation.

Just giving

If you can help with our funding or would love to sponsor our clothing so we can look the part and stay warm this winter, we would love to hear from you. Please contact the email below.

The Tournament is on March 27th 2026 to March 30th 2026, at Skegness RUFC, and we would really love to go as one full team united by a sport they love.

If you would like to contact us please email [email protected], we would welcome and raffle prizes big or small and or vouchers, please get in contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to donate, please use or Just Giving page, where you can donate anything, you can spare towards our fundraising. http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wathrugbyu13s

Wath RUFC Logo

PLEASE SUPPORT US AND HELP THESE JUNIORS GET TO THE TOURNAMENT. ANY KIND OF DONATION IS APPRECIATED.

New players are always welcome to join us. You don't need experience in rugby; we train on Moor Road at Wath upon Dearne on Thursdays 6pm- 7pm. If you would like any more information, please contact our coach Mike Beckett on 07414970331.

Kind regards

Lisa Johnson (U13s Fundraising Events Leader)