Landlord Tom takes a selfie at the Reresby's outdoor festival in support of Rain Rescue

A PUB was able to hand over almost £2,200 to an animal charity following a successful outdoor festival.

The Lord Rereby at Thrybergh made £1,800 from the day and added a further £385 from online donations.

The total was given to Rotherham-based Rain Rescue, which helps hundreds of animals each year.

Reresby landlord Tom Parol said: “It was an unreal amount, thanks to everyone’s generosity and support.

The Parol family toured Rain Rescue when they handed over the donation

“The staff at Rain were more than happy to show our family around and the work they do up there is absolutely incredible and they are all true hero's to the dogs and cats.

“We will continue to support this fantastic charity for the foreseeable future with more events to be planned.”

A Rain spokesperson said: “We cannot thank The Lord Reresby and all their lovely customers enough for their recent fundraiser that raised an amazing £2,185.22 for the homeless cats and dogs in our care.

“This donation will make such a huge impact to our charity and will allow us to continue helping around 400 animals each and every year.

“It was lovely to meet Tommy, Heather and their children when they visited with the donations.

“We are so grateful for the support and hope we can work together again in the future.”