Shaping the future of Sheffield Children's Hospital
At Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust we provide care for children’s physical and mental health through our hospital services, our community services and our mental health services.
Over the years, we’ve achieved so much together. From the reshaping of services and closer engagement with communities, to landmark research successes and becoming a major trauma centre – there is so much to be proud of.
But much has also changed. In recent years, we’ve lived through a global pandemic, seen a growing focus on children’s mental health, and experienced significant shifts in expectations about how and where care should be delivered.
In 2026, Sheffield Children’s will mark its 150th year as a specialist provider of children’s healthcare. As we look to the future, we want to hear your views on what we need to do next and how we continue to deliver on our purpose and goals in a changing world.
Complete the survey by 30 June: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/sheffieldpublicsurvey/
Please share this survey so we can hear from as many people as possible!