Meadowhall unveils new Customer Hub to give shoppers access to all services in one place

Meadowhall has unveiled its new Customer Hub – a one-stop destination designed to make every visit smoother, more relaxing and more convenient for shoppers than ever before.

Located in the management suite, between KFC and Pizza Hut Express, the new Customer Hub brings together all the centre’s useful services in one convenient location – from customer services and personal styling to baby changing and sensory rooms.

The new and improved customer services desk, where shoppers can purchase Meadowhall gift cards and pick up Click & Collect and Collect+ orders, also features a cloakroom for customers to store coats, luggage and bags for free while shopping or dining.

The Customer Hub is also now home to the centre’s Personal Styling team, including Francesca Allen, who can provide valuable styling advice or even help in finding the perfect outfit for a special occasion, and Peter Kane, Mr Colour, the centre’s colour analysis specialist who provides guidance for shoppers on the tones which suit them best.

A peaceful Nursing Room and Baby Changing facilities provides a private space for parents to feed and care for their little ones during a busy day out at the centre.

In addition, two new interactive sensory rooms provide safe and calming areas, creating a welcome retreat for young visitors who may need a moment to rest and reset. Each room has a unique theme – one inspired by space complete with astronauts and calming lights, with the other inspired by the underwater world with seascapes.

There are also multiple quiet rooms available, offering a quiet and respectful environment for personal reflection and spiritual practice, complete with ablution facilities.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall said: “Our Customer Hub brings together our important services into one easy-to-access location for shoppers, making visits to Meadowhall even more enjoyable and stress-free. We’re looking forward to welcoming all our visitors to explore everything it has to offer.”

For more information on the Customer Hub, please visit: The Meadowhall Customer Hub is now open! - Meadowhall