Local hospitals celebrate record levels of improved healthcare environments

Since 2020, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has invested over £100 million in improvements projects across Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital — one of the largest investment programmes in its recent history.

This funding has helped create modern, purpose-built environments to improve patient care and experience in South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson-Jones, Director of Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “This investment is a reflection of the amazing work delivered by so many — from those involved in the initial business cases to secure funding, to those overseeing these large and complex builds.

"Their dedication has been vital in ensuring these improvements are delivered successfully, and I want to thank everyone involved.”

Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre

At Bassetlaw Hospital, the recently completed Bassetlaw Emergency Village (BEV) has transformed urgent care services in the region. The new facility now houses the Children’s Assessment Unit, Acute Medical Unit, and an Emergency Department with dedicated major treatment and resuscitation areas.

As part of these improvements, 24/7 inpatient paediatric care has returned to Bassetlaw Hospital for the first time since 2017 — a significant step in enhancing services for children and families in the area.

Previous investments at Bassetlaw have upgraded infrastructure with a new electrical substation and redeveloped ward areas, including parts of Bassetlaw Theatres and the Medical Day Unit. Looking ahead, future plans include redeveloping the Minor Injuries area and adding a new CT scanner suite to improve access to diagnostic appointments locally.

Looking to South Yorkshire, Montagu Hospital has received £40 million in investment, strengthening its role in delivering care closer to home for many patients, reducing the need to travel into Doncaster.

Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence

The hospital now features modular, purpose-built surgical theatres and ward spaces forming the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC) — a landmark partnership between DBTH, Barnsley Hospital, and The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. Meanwhile, the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), located on the same site, has seen clinical spaces redeveloped to include an Endoscopy Suite and an improved Pain Management Unit.

Since opening in 2024, both the MEOC and Montagu CDC have increased patient choice and access across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, with excellent feedback from those using the services.

Additionally, a new £16.8 million Imaging Suite, set to open this month, will provide an additional 80,000 diagnostic appointments annually. This investment also included an electrical substation to support future expansion at Montagu Hospital.

Developing services to Montagu has helped to reduce pressure on DRI, in addition to helping to lower the risk of cancellations for patients, particularly during busy winter months. This shift has also freed up capacity at the latter site, creating space for further improvements.

Bassetlaw Emergency Department

At DRI, work is underway to build a new Department of Critical Care (DCC) — a state-of-the-art facility for patients with complex needs, scheduled to open in summer 2026. As part of this work, the Discharge Lounge and Surgical Same Day Emergency Care unit are being relocated to improve patient comfort and accessibility.

These improvements support the Trust’s wider vision to modernise and redevelop DRI. Ambitious long-term plans are in place to upgrade facilities and create a state-of-the-art healthcare environment that better meets the needs of patients and colleagues.

In addition to improving hospital sites, DBTH is exploring partnerships to deliver ‘health on the high street’ schemes with Doncaster Council, which, if approved, would see some services offered in community settings, improving convenience and access for patients.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “We know some of our buildings are aging, but we are committed to providing the very best services for local people whilst making the very best use of public money.

"Thank you to our patients, colleagues, and partners for their continued support as we work to improve our hospitals for the future.”

For a full list of ongoing and completed infrastructure projects, please visit:www.dbth.nhs.uk/about-us/improving-our-hospitals