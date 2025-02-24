Last chance to sign up for DBTH Charity’s sponsored abseil

Are you ready to take on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge while making a real difference in your community? Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity is hosting its first-ever sponsored abseil on March 15, and this is your last chance to join in the fun.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on March 15 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, participants will descend 160ft in this adrenaline-filled challenge. The registration fee is £35, with a minimum sponsorship of £200.

With the deadline to sign up just days away, now is the time to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, originally planned for December, was rescheduled due to overwhelming demand, and this new spring date brings brighter evenings, (hopefully) milder weather, and an exciting Easter theme. Participants can swap Santa hats for bunny ears and add some seasonal flair to their daring descent.

DBTH Charity Abseil poster

Funds raised will support vital projects across the Trust, including providing VIP bags for adult patients with learning disabilities during hospital visits and the groundbreaking ‘Robi’ surgical robot transforming cancer surgery.

Sarah Dunning, DBTH Charity Fundraising Manager, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to test your courage and take on a unique challenge while making a meaningful impact on our community.

“By stepping over the edge, participants are raising essential funds that will directly benefit our patients and colleagues. We are so grateful to everyone who has signed up so far and can’t wait to see more of you join this exciting event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 20 years ago, the Trust hosted abseils through collaborations with other charities. This year marks the first time DBTH Charity is hosting its own sponsored abseil.

DBTH Charity Abseil

Sign up now before it’s too late! Visit our charity website to secure your spot: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/register/the-big-dri-abseil

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference – act now before registration closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/