Caring bus drivers set for cycle challenge to support mental health charity
Drivers Karen Hands-Day, Maria Walker, Lynne Hawcroft, Robert Cawkwell, Anne Stevens, Jonathan Hudson, Simon Laycock and Anthony Hatfield, along with friends and family, will be travelling in a loop on the Trans Pennine Trail starting from Wath heading towards Elsecar, Tankersley, Stockbridge, Penistone, Oxspring, Worsbrough and Wombwell, and finish back in Wath. They hope to complete the challenge on Sunday 29 June.
Karen said: “Mental health is something that we all deal with, whether it is for ourselves, family, friends or even at work. It is difficult to ask for help, at times, but knowing that there is organisations like MIND out there that can help and ease the burden makes things a little easier for a lot of people. Hopefully, we can raise a lot of funds so they can further their help for others.”
Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “One of our key values is that we will ‘support our communities’, so it is wonderful to see so many members of the team doing just that, and I can only wish them the best of luck!”
Rotherham & Barnsley Mind is an independent local provider of mental-health services in Rotherham, Barnsley and its surrounding areas. They are committed to supporting those in need by promoting good mental health and offering support so that no-one feels alone when dealing with mental-health problems. They offer one-to-one support and group sessions for services such as counselling, community support and mental-health training.
To support the Drivers in their challenge and to find out more about MIND Rotherham and Barnsley, please go to: www.rbmind.co.uk.