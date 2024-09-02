Tesco set for Waverley store
TESCO is coming to Waverley’s long-awaited town centre development.
The supermarket giant has filed plans for signage and fascias for an Express store in one of the units on land off Mitchell Way.
The town centre area of the new community will comprise retail, leisure, office and community space.
Revised plans for Olive Lane were passed last November – exactly six years after the original £50 million proposals.
Brexit, Covid and recession were blamed as the development was scaled down twice.
