.

TESCO is coming to Waverley’s long-awaited town centre development.

The supermarket giant has filed plans for signage and fascias for an Express store in one of the units on land off Mitchell Way.

The town centre area of the new community will comprise retail, leisure, office and community space.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revised plans for Olive Lane were passed last November – exactly six years after the original £50 million proposals.

Brexit, Covid and recession were blamed as the development was scaled down twice.