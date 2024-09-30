WINNERS: Salute To Business winners

A RECORD number of visitors discovered business connections, developed new skills and found out more about the diverse range of opportunities available across the region at the 2024 Chamber Means Business Expo.

Organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and sponsored by KAT Communications, KCM Waste Management and Entry Sign, Chamber Means Business is one of South Yorkshire’s longest running and popular business events, and with a number of local businesses, anchor organisations and leading regional names represented at the event, it offered a golden opportunity for visitors to find out more about some of the unique and innovative work being delivered.

Earlier this month, the latest Quarterly Economic Survey, published on behalf of all three of South Yorkshire’s Chambers of Commerce, suggested that despite many businesses facing uncertainty, there was reason for optimism with many seeing sales and orders increase for the fifth consecutive quarter.

That sense of hope was clearly on display at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with many visitors making new connections and growing their professional networks.

AT THE AWARDS: Chamber staff

During the day,several businesses were presented with salute to business awards, in recognition of the longstanding contributions to the regional economy. Companies recognised were Cynetix IT Services (30 Years), Andy File Associates (15 years) and Balliante (five years).

Delegates were also given the chance to take part in a special B2B marketing and sales masterclass. Delivered by Dan Broadbent, managing director of Objective and Hayden Fox of Sales Geek, the seminar offered an insight into building robust procedures, from identifying new opportunities to converting conversations into customers.

Representatives from public sector organisations also took part, giving visitors the chance to learn more about some of the opportunities to contribute to the success of key organisations including local authorities, education providers and the NHS.

Shane Young, operations director, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “When businesses come together, the whole region benefits.Chamber Means Business is one of the most popular business events hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber because its unique format gives visitors the chance to make new connections, find out more about the local business operating in our region and expertise available throughout the chamber’s network .

“Over the past year we have been working closely with public sector organisations from across South Yorkshire to break down barriers when it comes to procurement, as well as encouraging a ‘buy-local’ culture. This approach doesn’t just help to retain investment in South Yorkshire but also plays a vital role in job creation and skills retention across the region.”

Although a date is to be confirmed, Chamber Means Business will return in 2025.