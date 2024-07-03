Have your say as Mexborough Masterplan proposals on public display
Doncaster Council showcased the proposals, which will use City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and Levelling Up funding, at Mexborough Market last Thursday, June 27.
The next drop-in consultation event will take place in the main hall of Mexborough Business Centre on Thursday, July 11, from 11am to 7pm.
Cllr Sean Gibbons, ward member for Doncaster Council, said: “I would encourage all Mexborough residents and businesses to take a few mins to provide your feedback and input in these significant plans to regenerate Mexborough, with much needed investment of about £24 million.
“This is a once-in-a-generation project for our town.”
The masterplan includes an urban park at the former flyover site, restoring Montagu Chambers, enhanced settings for the market and library, and improvements at Bank Street, High Street and the bus and railway stations.
Cllr Gibbons said: “The plans being shown are very detailed. For example, the proposed changes to Greens Way show what things might look like near the pedestrian crossing over to Station Road.
“This would undoubtedly make the dual carriageway much safer, while also significantly improving vehicular and bus access into the town centre.”
A further session at Montagu Hospital is currently being finalised to take place before the end of the month.
Visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/planning/mexborough-town-centre-masterplan for further details about the proposals.
You can also fill in the survey at https://forms.office.com/e/0x0iKvwv4y or email any questions you might have about the scheme to [email protected].
