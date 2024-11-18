Crampton & Moore managing director Robert Moore

A TV, appliance and kitchen company is celebrating a year of successful growth following its move to a new superstore and distribution centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-owned business Crampton & Moore has seen a boost after it relocated from Ecclesfield to new premises at Waverley last November.

The move has proved to be a good one, to the delight of managing director Robert Moore who says the business has flourished at its new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore said: “We have seen growth every month over the past year, even through the summer which is normally the slowest time for this industry.

“Despite the fact that people remain worried about their finances and consumer confidence is restricted, we are happy to be able to say that the showroom is generating great interest and our range of products is defying the trend and proving extremely popular.

“Televisions continue to be our biggest seller and that is what we are best known for.

“But the white goods market - washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and cookers - is four times bigger and we are attracting an increasingly rewarding slice of that market too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our opening here also saw the launch of our partnership with Symphony Kitchens and again the interest has justified our decision to move into this new area.”

The Waverley superstore aimed to inspire customers with the latest ideas to upgrade their homes.

In addition, the company’s online presence has made it a nationwide supplier of televisions and home cinema, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and kitchens - with clients including Windsor Castle and 10 Downing Street - helping it reach a turnover of £32 million.