Doncaster nursery named in region’s Top 20
The accolade is based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Small World receiving a score of 9.9 out of 10.
Located in Hatfield and within easy reach of the motorway network, the setting provides high quality childcare and early years education to local families.
Its exciting indoor environments that stimulate children, improve their confidence and develop their learning are complemented by a spacious garden with a vegetable patch and herb garden.
An array of extra-curricular activities includes yoga and Kixx football sessions.
Gemma Cooper, Partou Small World Nursery Manager, said: "As a Partou nursery, we believe in championing the unique needs and interests of every child.
“The ‘home from home’ atmosphere we have nurtured helps the children to feel at ease, have fun and make progress as they start their learning journey.
“It is a real pleasure to know that the families are pleased with what we do and have submitted so many positive reviews.”
Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Gemma and her team on their success.