Energy bills are set to rise again - but there’s still time to lock in a cheaper deal 📈

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Energy Price Cap will increase by 6.4% from April 1, 2025, following previous hikes

Two-thirds of homes in England, Scotland, and Wales are on a standard tariff that follows the cap

Martin Lewis advises switching to a fixed-rate tariff to lock in cheaper prices before the increase.

Fixed deals are already lower than the current cap, meaning instant savings and protection from future hikes

The best fixed deals may disappear as the April rise approaches, so comparison shopping is key

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has shared his tips on beating the energy price cap, ahead of a 6.4% rise in bills come April 2025.

“Sadly, no surprise,” Lewis said in his latest newsletter, “Ofgem today [February 25] announced what we've long warned you about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy price cap, which adjusts every three months, will increase by an average of 6.4% from April 1, following a 1% rise in January and a 10% hike last October.

The energy price cap limits the maximum amount suppliers can charge per unit of gas and electricity, as well as the daily standing charge. But it does not cap the total bill a household pays - only the rates per unit of energy used.

The latest rise means that for the two-thirds of households still on the cap, for every £100 you currently spend on energy, you can expect to pay around £106.40 from April.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Thankfully, Lewis has shared some expert times for securing cheaper energy bills ahead of the increase, which could save you hundreds of pounds over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His key message is clear: act now to secure a cheaper fixed rate and protect yourself from rising bills. So here’s how you can switch to a fixed rate energy tariff, and how it can save you money.

Am I on the energy price cap?

If you live in England, Scotland, or Wales, and you're not on a fixed or special tariff, you're likely among the two-thirds of households on a price capped tariff.

The cap applies to all suppliers' standard tariffs - the default option if you've never switched or your fixed deal has ended. Despite its name, most providers set their prices right up to the maximum allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will a fixed tariff help me save?

A fixed tariff locks in your rate for a set period, providing certainty - and right now, it also means direct savings.

With the cheapest fixes priced below the current cap, switching from a capped tariff can cut your costs immediately, and those savings will only grow when the cap rises in April.

So if you're on a standard variable tariff, now is the time to consider switching. To find the best deal:

Compare tariffs – Use an energy comparison site to check if a fixed deal is cheaper than what you're currently paying. You can use Money Saving Expert’s own Cheap Energy Club.

– Use an energy comparison site to check if a fixed deal is cheaper than what you're currently paying. You can use Money Saving Expert’s own Cheap Energy Club. Check exit fees – If your current deal has an exit fee, factor that into your decision before switching.

– If your current deal has an exit fee, factor that into your decision before switching. Act fast – Fixed rates fluctuate, and as the April increase approaches, the best deals may disappear.

With energy bills on the rise, now is the time to take action and secure a better deal. Have you recently switched to a fixed tariff, or are you considering making the move? Share your thoughts, experiences, and any questions in the comments.