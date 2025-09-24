Thrybergh Hall Wedding Fayre is nearly here and trust us, you do not want to miss it!

By Sam Nix
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Planning your dream wedding? This is your sign not to miss The Ultimate Wedding Fayre at Thrybergh Hall – Rotherham Golf Club. Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts. Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.

What to Expect:

Seriously talented local wedding suppliers

Bubbly vibes and brilliant ideas

Spire Wedding Fayresplaceholder image
Spire Wedding Fayres

A buzzing atmosphere

Live music to set the scene

Interactive live demos

Cake and food samples

October 5. Doors open at 11am

Free Entry

FREE goody Bag for first 100 visitors

FREE welcome drink

Thrybergh hall - Rotherham Golf Club, Doncaster Road, S654NU

Grab your tickets and see you there!

Follow us for more dates and venues – you don’t want to miss what’s coming up!

Meet your host

I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother

After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.

