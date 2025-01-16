Periphery: How We See (and Don't See) the World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New immersive exhibition by artist Sarah Jane Palmer explores memory, perception, and the legacy of vision.

Periphery, a new interactive exhibition by multi-disciplinary artist Sarah Jane Palmer, delves into themes of memory, perception, and the transformative experience of sight loss. Opening on 31st January 2025 at the gallery at The Point in Doncaster, this exhibition offers visitors an immersive exploration of how we see—and sometimes don’t see—the world around us.

Drawing on her own family history, as well as cultural themes like the Nottingham lace trade, Palmer has created a body of work that explores the intricate relationship between visual perception and memory. Central to the exhibition is the impact of Charles Bonnet Syndrome (CBS)—a condition in which people with partial or total vision loss experience visual hallucinations, such as patterns, faces, and landscapes, particularly in their peripheral vision. Dr Gemma Arblaster, Lecturer in Orthoptics at University of Sheffield says:

“The clinical phenomenon of Charles Bonnet Syndrome is common in those who have experienced sight loss, yet it is under-reported and often not recognised as associated with poor vision. Charles Bonnet Syndrome or experiencing ‘visual hallucinations’ following sight loss, can take many different forms for different people. Some may report seeing people or animals, shapes or patterns in the parts of their vision that are missing. For many this experience can be scary and difficult to explain to others.”

Artist Sarah Jane Palmer with one of 12 new works created for the 'Periphery' exhibition at The Point in Doncaster.

Palmer’s father’s experience with CBS becomes an integral part of the work, offering a powerful lens through which to examine the ways in which we interpret and connect with the world. The artist reflects on how shifts in perception—like those experienced by her father—can spark new ways of seeing and understanding. “It’s all about the double take: to look and then look again, the glance and then the gaze,” Palmer explains. “When immersed in the creative process and when my mind is still, it seems like there is a driving force somewhere behind thinking, silently directing both action and decision, allowing a space where creativity can lead in unexpected directions.”

The exhibition features 12 new pieces that play with the edges of perception. Visitors are invited to gently gaze into the centre of each piece, experiencing the Troxler Effect—a visual phenomenon where colours shift, disappear, and reappear in the peripheral vision. This effect mimics the experience of CBS, where patterns can appear and vanish unexpectedly, offering a glimpse into the elusive nature of visual perception. Dr Arblaster says: “It is my hope that through Sarah’s artwork, people can understand and appreciate more about their own vision and how they see and experience the world, with their central vision and their peripheral vision.”

The exhibition also invites audiences to reflect on the intersection of art, memory, and familial legacy. Palmer’s artistic practice weaves together personal narratives, such as her grandfathers’ fading memory and her grandmothers’ humour, with broader cultural and historical themes, creating works that are rich with layers of meaning and significance.

Periphery is designed to be inclusive, welcoming visitors with varying visual needs. For those with visual impairments or who are registered blind, Palmer has created tactile elements within the work, encouraging them to touch the pieces, tracing the patterns with their fingers as they embark on a sensory journey that complements the visual experience. Special arrangements will be made for RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) groups to touch and engage with the work during the exhibition’s run. The artist and gallery staff will facilitate these experiences to ensure an inclusive and accessible environment.

QR codes throughout the space offer spoken text supporting each piece, while an ambient sound commission by musician and music therapist, Marcus Campbell, adds an additional layer of depth to the exhibition. "I want the work to be accessible to everyone," says Palmer. "For those with visual impairments, I’m creating a space where they can engage with the art through touch, sound, and experience, so that they too can share in this exploration of perception."

The Periphery exhibition will be open to the public from 31st January to 16th May 2025 at The Point, 16 South Parade, Doncaster, DN1 2DR, with a private view on 30th January 2025. Entry to the gallery at The Point is always free. Please call 01302 341662 or visit www.thepoint.org.uk for opening times.

This exhibition has been made possible by Arts Council England's National Lottery Project Grant funding.