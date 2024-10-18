The Wild Robot arrives at Rotherham’s Arc cinema
THE big arrival at the Rotherham’s Arc cinema this week is the new Dreamworks animation The Wild Robot.
The family adventure brings the story of a robot marooned on an island, exploring themes of survival, friendship, and self-discovery in the film version of Peter Brown’s beloved book.
Meanwhile, scary season is warming up nicely with spine-chilling horror in Smile 2 – with Hallowe’en classics coming later in the month to include A Nightmare on Elm Street and Edward Scissorhands.
Visit rotherham.arccinema.co.uk/whatson for the full Forge Island listings.
