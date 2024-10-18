The Wild Robot arrives at Rotherham’s Arc cinema

By Gareth Dennison
Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:40 BST
THE big arrival at the Rotherham’s Arc cinema this week is the new Dreamworks animation The Wild Robot.

The family adventure brings the story of a robot marooned on an island, exploring themes of survival, friendship, and self-discovery in the film version of Peter Brown’s beloved book.

Meanwhile, scary season is warming up nicely with spine-chilling horror in Smile 2 – with Hallowe’en classics coming later in the month to include A Nightmare on Elm Street and Edward Scissorhands.

Visit rotherham.arccinema.co.uk/whatson for the full Forge Island listings.

