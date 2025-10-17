Novel take for Sheffield train: Milly's book is on right lines

BEST-SELLING Barnsley author Milly Johnson has a new novel out next week inspired by a trip she took from Sheffield on Britain’s most luxurious train.

Milly, 61, was so amazed by the Northern Belle that she based her book on the 1930s Pullman-style train that once formed part of the iconic Orient Express set-up.

“Let the Bells Ring Out” tells how seven strangers end up stranded in the middle of nowhere by a devastating blizzard two days before Christmas.

But they find sanctuary aboard a luxury train called the Yorkshire Belle which is unable to travel further because of all the snow blocking the line.

Prolific author Milly has written more than 30 books but this one is on track to be her biggest seller yet.

She said of her trip aboard the Northern Belle: “I had such an amazing time – everybody on board did.

“Everything is top notch. It’s an unashamed indulgence, a treat. Guests are on board to make memories.”

The Northern Belle was recently voted the fifth most luxurious in the world by readers of the prestigious Condé Nast magazine.

And top actor Bill Nighy described the train as the “grand dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5 last year.

Milly was so impressed that she and some friends have already booked to travel on a slap-up Christmas Lunch Special from Sheffield on Wednesday, December 17.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We were delighted to discover that our wonderful train inspired Milly’s new book.

“We are sure it will be a big seller – it sounds like an ideal Christmas present – and it will be great to welcome Milly back on board the Belle for Christmas.”

The Northern Belle will make two trips from Sheffield to Edinburgh next month with the opportunity for some Christmas shopping or to visit the former Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.

Fares on the train start at £395. For further details about the Northern Belle, see www.northernbelle.co.uk x8g3qyt