With just three weeks to go until the historic event kicks off on the grounds of Burghley House in Stamford, preparations are well under way for Martyn Johnson.

And as he prepares to welcome the elite equestrians to the world-renowned 5* equestrian event, there is plenty to look forward to with a refreshed course and many of the same hallmarks that make Burghley so special.

“The important thing is that we like to keep the event familiar for those who come each year but it’s also about future-proofing the event,” explained Johnson.

“Derek di Grazia has reversed the course this year and it’ll be the first time since 2017 that it has gone in this direction. That will bring quite a different feel and different flavour.

“The course will come up in a different order to people that have been here in the last couple of years. A lot of our riders may have never been round the course in this direction.

“As with each year, it will present its different challenges. They’re going to have to have enough left in the tank at the end to be able to get around inside the time.”

The directional change means much of the taxing uphill sections on the cross country route will come at the end of the course, while riders will head down the iconic Winner’s Avenue early on.

In making the change, course setter Di Grazia is providing different challenges for the riders and horses to face while they will also compete in showjumping and dressage during the competition, with the winner crowned on their performance across all three disciplines.

Meanwhile Johnson has been ensuring other staple elements of the spectator experience will be on a par with the world-class competition on display.

“The things that we do often relate to the existing audience and potential new audience and how they consume things,” he said.

“Sports presentation is really key to us, how we present the competition, but also more simple things like how good the food offering is, the queue to get in, the loos. They’re all really important focuses for us so people have a good experience when they get here.”

And while all the work continues behind the scenes to ensure the Defender Burghley Horse Trials keep delivering, Johnson maintains there is just something special about the event that runs through its very existence and makes it an occasion not to be missed.

“Burghley is very unique. It’s got a real history with the first event going back to 1961. But I think what makes Burghley really special is the unique setting,” he explained.

“We’re very lucky to be in a beautiful parkland with the backdrop of the house. It’s a very unique place for cross-country and the terrain here is like no other terrain in the world. “So it’s a very special place to host an event of its type and we’re very lucky custodians of it.

“There’s lots of things to do here, you don’t necessarily have to be an equestrian or an eventing fan, there are lots more exhibition stands here and lots of different food and drink offerings here.

“So it can be a real family day out here as well if you’re not interested in horses, but obviously if you are then it is definitely the place to come.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk