Netflix’s You will release its final season this week 🔪

You’s final season is coming to Netflix.

The release date has been confirmed.

But when exactly is it due to be released?

Netflix’s hit thriller You is set to come to an end in just a matter of days. The fifth and final season is about to arrive on streaming.

Joe Goldberg is back where it all started - but his happily ever after is at risk. Penn Badgley has returned to play the serial killer for one last time.

But when exactly will You come to an end? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of You season five?

(L to R) Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie in You season five. | Netflix

The show’s final season will see Penn Badgley return once again as serial killer Joe Goldberg on Netflix. However he isn’t the only returning face Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie is back as Kate Lockwood-Goldberg (formerly Galvin) - having first appeared in season four.

Madeline Brewer joins the cast as Bronte, a playwright who comes to work for Joe. Anna Camp is set to play the dual roles of Raegan and Maddie Lockwood.

Griffin Matthews has also joined the cast for season five. He is playing Teddy Lockwood, a snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe.

When does You season five come out?

The last season of the Netflix show is set to arrive on Thursday (April 24). All 10 episodes will be released in one go - with the streamer opting not to split it into parts this time around.

You will start streaming at 8am GMT on Thursday. For American audiences it will drop at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

What to expect from You season five?

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires. As previously mentioned there will be 10 episodes.

