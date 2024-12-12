Your first wave of acts have been announced earlier today (December 12) for Wychwood Festival 2025, taking place at the Cheltenham Racecourse from May 30 to June 1 2025.
There is a distinctly “Britpop” flavour with the first announcement too, with Shed Seven, James and Doves all set to headline the three day event, while there is space on the bill so far for acts such as Lottery Winners, The Zutons and everyone’s favourite The Smiths tribute act, The Smyths.
Tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale through their official website if the line-up already looks good, with a further announcement to be made regarding more acts in the new year.
So - who are the 21 acts announced for the Wychwood Festival in 2025?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.