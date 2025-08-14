Thunderbolts is set to arrive on Disney Plus in August as the release date is confirmed 🦸‍♂️📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney Plus has finally confirmed the release date for Thunderbolts.

The Marvel film is set to be available to watch at home this month.

But when exactly will it be out on streaming?

The date for Thunderbolts release on Disney Plus has finally been set. It comes months after the movie arrived on the big screen.

Marvel’s latest band of misfits is set to land on streaming later in August. Florence Pugh leads the cast of the team-up movie, which is one of three in the MCU this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of when they can watch the film again at home. Finally, Disney has announced a streaming date and here’s all you need to know:

When is Thunderbolts out on Disney Plus?

From left to right: Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Earlier in the summer, the film was made available to buy or rent at home via platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV. However, it will not be out on Disney Plus until the end of the month.

Thunderbolts will be out on D+ on Wednesday, August 27. Fans have a little less than two weeks left to wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Captain America: Brave New World for example flew into cinemas on February 14 but didn’t release on the platform until May 28 - more than three months later.

Thunderbolts has followed a similar pattern to other more recent entries in the MCU in taking its sweet time to arrive on streaming. But the wait is almost over.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.