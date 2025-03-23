Dates for the next episodes of Protection on ITV have been confirmed 📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protection has wowed viewers after its debut last weekend.

Siobhan Finneran stars in the drama about the world of witness protection.

But when will the next episode be released?

Protection made an explosive debut on ITV last weekend. The Siobhan Finneran starring crime thriller explores the dangerous world of witness protection.

After one of her witnesses is killed - and an officer injured - DI Liz Nyles finds herself questioning everything. The show’s most recent episode ended on a cliff-hanger as one of her allies was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers have been eagerly counting down the days to find out what would happen next. ITV has confirmed its plans for episodes three and four.

When is the next episode of Protection on ITV?

ITV Protection. | ITV

The crime drama made its debut last weekend, with the first episode airing on Sunday March 16. It was followed by the second episode the following night (March 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protection will return for episode three on ITV today (March 23). It will start at 9pm and will run until 10pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Pressure from above threatens Liz's secret investigation as she discovers some disturbing truths which lead her further into the conspiracy.”

Why episode four has been moved by ITV

Viewers are being warned that Protection’s fourth episode has been moved around by ITV. It has been bumped to Tuesday night (March 25) instead of tomorrow (March 24) because of live football.

It will start at 9pm on Tuesday and the episode is also scheduled to run for an hour, ending at 10pm. Protection is due to be followed by the 10pm news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

How to watch all of Protection already

If you can’t wait to find out what will happen in Protection’s story, you can already watch the full series. The box set - with all six episodes - is available to watch on ITVX right now.

See who is in the cast of Protection on ITV here. Let me know your thoughts on the series so far by email: [email protected] .