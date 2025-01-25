What time is Gladiators on TV today? BBC schedule and what channel to watch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Gladiators is back on BBC for another series.
- A fresh group of challengers are taking on Fire, Apollo and the others.
- But what time is it on this weekend?
Gladiators is back and a whole batch of fresh contestants are stepping into the arena. Every week for the next couple of months, the iconic show will be hitting out screens on the BBC.
A year after it was brought back for a major revival, the series has kick started a second season. It follows the airing of a festive special over the Christmas period.
Fans were introduced to two new Gladiators last week - after they joined the expanded rota. But when exactly is the show on TV this weekend?
What time is Gladiators on TV today?
The BBC will be broadcasting a new episode of the hit show every Saturday evening for 11 weeks. It is actually on a little bit earlier than you might expect - starting at 5.50pm.
The episode today (January 25) will run for an hour until 6.50pm and will be followed by Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. It is airing at the perfect time to accompany your dinner and if you can’t watch it live, it will be available for catch up on iPlayer.
What channel is Gladiators on?
When it originally aired back in the 1990s, Gladiators was broadcast on ITV. The first attempt at a revival came in the 2000s and was on Sky One - lasting just two seasons.
The current version of Gladiators has been brought back by the BBC and it airs on the broadcaster’s main TV channel. Each episode will be broadcast on BBC One weekly on a Saturday.
How many episodes of Gladiators can you expect?
The show will have 11 episodes, starting with the heats and running through to the final later in 2025. A celebrity special also aired on New Year’s Day as part of the BBC’s festive schedule.
A spin-off show is coming to CBBC later in the year - it is more tailored to a younger audience. It is called Gladiators: Epic Pranks.
