Trooping the Colour will be live on TV and this is how you can watch it in 2025 👑

The King’s birthday will be celebrated this weekend.

BBC has confirmed its plans for 2025’s Trooping the Colour.

But how can you watch it at home?

The Trooping of the Colour is set to take place in just a few hours. The annual celebration helps to mark the King’s official birthday and will feature a parade in the heart of London.

Dating back centuries, the yearly event is set to take place today (June 14). The BBC will be providing coverage once again and it has confirmed its TV plans.

But can you watch the full parade? Here’s all you need to know:

When is King Charles III’s birthday?

Trooping the Colours will be live on the BBC | BBC

Trooping the Colour is held to mark the sovereign’s official birthday - and it falls on June 14 this year. King Charles’ actual birthday is on November 14 but the monarch also has an official one - usually in the summer months.

What time is Trooping the Colour on TV?

BBC’s coverage of the parade will be live from 10:30am today. It is due to continue through to 1:10pm and will be live on TV and on iPlayer.

Trooping the Colour will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. Highlights of the day's events will also be shown later in the day on BBC Two - starting at 7pm.

Audio-described commentary is available on Red Button and BBC iPlayer. There is also commentary-free, uninterrupted coverage of the live events in London on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the presenters on BBC?

Clare Balding introduces live coverage from the heart of London as the Coldstream Guards troop their colour on Horse Guards Parade. Marking the official birthday of His Majesty the King, this world-renowned spectacle, full of music, majesty, and military precision, culminates with the annual RAF flypast and the royal family’s iconic balcony appearance.

Radzi Chinyanganya will be on the ground, speaking live to those associated with this remarkable day.

