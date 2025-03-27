Young residents 'toddling' into theatre for fun times

Toddle Time at Cast - photo by David 8 Photography

YOUNG residents are being welcomed in to a Doncaster theatre with the launch of a new parent and toddler group.

Cast has launched Toddle Time - fun, creative and interactive weekly play sessions for children aged 18 months to three years and their grown-ups.

It’s open to parents, carers and grandparents, and is a great activity to spend enjoyable quality time with your little one, where together you’ll play, learn songs and take part in creative activities that use your imaginations.

The sessions are often themed around a story, a season or an idea, and, at the end of the session, you can enjoy squash and biscuits with other toddlers.

Sessions will be led by experienced artists to welcome and provide support and encouragement, and will involve creative play, movement, music and singing.

Sarah Clough, head of participation at Cast, said: “Toddle Time is yet another way in which we will be welcoming Doncaster’s youngest residents into our theatre, helping them and their families to have a magical time.

“These types of creative opportunities help to encourage young children’s curiosity, creativity and imagination, and support the development of communication skills.

“Whether it’s by coming to join in a creative activity or watching a show on our stages, at Cast we are delighted when families and young children come to visit, and Toddle Time is a great way to come and get involved.

Tickets are £6 per session.

Book with Cast’s box office over the phone on 01302 303959, in person or via www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/toddle-time/.