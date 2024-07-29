Win a pair of County Enclosure tickets for the iconic Betfred St Leger Festival

AND THEY'RE OFF: The St Leger makes for a great day out

THE highly-anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival makes its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse this September and we’re giving you the chance to win two tickets to the prestigious Doncaster Cup Day.

Don’t miss this opportunity to attend the Betfred St Leger Festival, a major highlight of the flat racing season that’s deeply embedded in the history of the sport.

Experience an unmissable day that promises world-class horse racing combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine as we celebrate the Best of British and the oldest race in the world currently run under the rules of horseracing – The Doncaster Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Friday September 13, the second day of the Betfred St Leger Festival is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with the perfect combination of breathtaking racing followed by an electrifying performance from Onside Britpop on the Champagne Lawn.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets and experience the Betfred St Leger Festival in the flesh. It’s guaranteed to be a day you will never forget!

We have five pairs of tickets to what is one of the highlights of the flat racing season and an experience not to be missed give away and you can enter by emailing the answer to this question, along with your name and contact details to [email protected]

Where is the Betfred St Leger Festival held?

a) Doncaster Eco-Power Stadium

b) Doncaster Athletics Cub

c) Doncaster Racecourse