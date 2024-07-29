Win a pair of County Enclosure tickets for the iconic Betfred St Leger Festival
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend the Betfred St Leger Festival, a major highlight of the flat racing season that’s deeply embedded in the history of the sport.
Experience an unmissable day that promises world-class horse racing combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine as we celebrate the Best of British and the oldest race in the world currently run under the rules of horseracing – The Doncaster Cup.
Taking place on Friday September 13, the second day of the Betfred St Leger Festival is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with the perfect combination of breathtaking racing followed by an electrifying performance from Onside Britpop on the Champagne Lawn.
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets and experience the Betfred St Leger Festival in the flesh. It’s guaranteed to be a day you will never forget!
We have five pairs of tickets to what is one of the highlights of the flat racing season and an experience not to be missed give away and you can enter by emailing the answer to this question, along with your name and contact details to [email protected]
Where is the Betfred St Leger Festival held?
a) Doncaster Eco-Power Stadium
b) Doncaster Athletics Cub
c) Doncaster Racecourse
- Terms and conditions apply and can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1j_uFEQId6fXelyp_uPJ89NhaBWkRpGknnh4YhKS9RXE/edit?usp=sharing
