'Who-DIDN’T-dunnit' is a well-paced and plotted read

WRITER: Kim Harford - at The Roadhouse in Dinnington where she hosts weekly themed music quizzes - with book I Killed Lucy.

I AM a big fan of literary crime thrillers – among my favourite authors rank Louise Candlish, Ruth Ware, Russ Thomas, Lisa Jewell, and Erin Kelly.

But over the years of browsing book shops and loans from libraries, I am yet to come across the intriguing concept for Rotherham author Kim Harford’s debut novel I Killed Lucy.

Because the psychological thriller is told from multiple perspectives, four women who all have motive and means for the murder of the titular character – and indeed claim to have done just that.

So it’s not your typical whodunnit – more of a ‘who-didn’t-dunnit’.

Lucy, in her thirties, lives with nine-year-old daughter, Paige, from a previous marriage.

But in her pursuit of self-fulfilment, Lucy has wreaked havoc on the lives of the quartet – Jennifer, her best friend, Clara, Lucy’s estranged younger sister, Gillian, whose husband lost his job because of Lucy’s manipulations, and Rosa, her ex-husband’s new wife.

Author Kim Harford deftly shares the story-telling between all four who harbour a deep-seated hatred for Lucy with each giving the background before insisting on responsibility for Lucy’s demise.

No spoilers here, of course, but I did not see the end coming and it has left me wanting a little more.

Because while Lucy is clearly an anti-heroine and a real love-to-hate character, it would be interesting to find what influences or circumstances were behind her transformation – hints are dropped her scheming began way back when.

Perhaps a prequel could be in the offing?

I for one would like to explore Lucy’s origin story!

Published by The Book Guild.

Available for £9.99 from Waterstones, Blackwells, Amazon, and WH Smith.

REVIEW BY JILL THEOBALD