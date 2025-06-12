'Who-DIDN’T-dunnit' is a well-paced and plotted read
But over the years of browsing book shops and loans from libraries, I am yet to come across the intriguing concept for Rotherham author Kim Harford’s debut novel I Killed Lucy.
Because the psychological thriller is told from multiple perspectives, four women who all have motive and means for the murder of the titular character – and indeed claim to have done just that.
So it’s not your typical whodunnit – more of a ‘who-didn’t-dunnit’.
Lucy, in her thirties, lives with nine-year-old daughter, Paige, from a previous marriage.
But in her pursuit of self-fulfilment, Lucy has wreaked havoc on the lives of the quartet – Jennifer, her best friend, Clara, Lucy’s estranged younger sister, Gillian, whose husband lost his job because of Lucy’s manipulations, and Rosa, her ex-husband’s new wife.
Author Kim Harford deftly shares the story-telling between all four who harbour a deep-seated hatred for Lucy with each giving the background before insisting on responsibility for Lucy’s demise.
No spoilers here, of course, but I did not see the end coming and it has left me wanting a little more.
Because while Lucy is clearly an anti-heroine and a real love-to-hate character, it would be interesting to find what influences or circumstances were behind her transformation – hints are dropped her scheming began way back when.
Perhaps a prequel could be in the offing?
I for one would like to explore Lucy’s origin story!
Published by The Book Guild.
Available for £9.99 from Waterstones, Blackwells, Amazon, and WH Smith.
REVIEW BY JILL THEOBALD
