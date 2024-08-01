Melissa Jacques - Pic: Alexis Chabala

A SOUTH Yorkshire star is returning from the West End to perform in her home city.

'NOW That’s What I Call A Musical' has announce that Melissa Jacques will join the cast as ‘April’, and will perform in Sheffield when the show runs at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, September 10 – Saturday 14.

Melissa returns to Sheffield after recently performing as Shelley in 'I Should Be So Lucky' on the UK and Ireland tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has also previously starred as Margaret New, Jamie’s mum in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' during its run on the West End and LA Productions.

Sinitta and Nina Wadia

Her other theatre work includes Trish in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, and midwife and Madame Morrible cover in Wicked at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical is a brand-new British musical touring the UK and Ireland written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

Melissa joins the previously announced Nina Wadia, who will star as Gemma, as well as guest star Sinitta who will play herself and sing the songs that made her a NOW icon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide,will celebrate 40 years of the chart-topping compilations brand with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and many more.

Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business, planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging pop star Rick Astley.

Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives – the school reunion.

Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place.

The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creative team will include set and costume design by Tom Rogers and Toots Butcher, and musical supervision and arrangements by Mark Crossland,

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.