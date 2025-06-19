West End show set to strut into South Yorkshire
Kinky Boots The Musical will star Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe, Dan Partridge (Grease), Courtney Bowman (Six), Scott Paige (The Addams Family) and Newtion Matthews (Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical).
Making his acting debut as drag queen Lola, Johannes Radebe will be stepping into the role played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the 2005 British film.
Johannes – the star of his own theatrical dance shows Freedom and Freedom Unleashed – said: “It's daunting and nerve-wracking, but at the same time it’s really exciting.
“I think I have been an actor in some way or other across my career, because I’m a storyteller.
“Now I get to say and sing how I feel as well as expressing myself through movement and dance.”
A spokesperson said: “This joy-filled sensation, based on a true story and hit movie, features Tony® and Grammy® winning music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, a hilarious and life-affirming book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is directed by Nikolai Foster (Grease, An Officer and a Gentleman).”
Produced by ROYO and Curve, the new Made at Curve production comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, June 24-Saturday 28.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, by calling 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Audiences are advised Johannes will not be performing at the matinee performances on Wednesday, June 25 at 2.30pm and Thursday, June 26 at 2pm when the role of Lola will be played by Newtion Matthews.