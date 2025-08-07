Water a lot of creative fun is on offer this summer!
Whether you’re into arts and crafts, dance and drama, sports, or music, there is a range of exciting activities that you can take part in.
This summer, cool down at Clifton Park’s revamped, interactive waterplay area.
On Friday, August 22, come down to the launch of Clifton Watersplash and get ready for water jets, spinning orbs, splash buckets, a paddling pool and more.
Interested in writing your own movie or creating your own mini magazine?
As part of Clifton Park Museum’s SELF exhibition, join award-winning screenwriter Rob Young who will share his secrets on how films are made at the ‘Where Am I? Rotherham The Movie’ workshop on Wednesday, August 13.
You can also take part in the opportunity to explore the SELF exhibition through your own mini magazine or ‘zine’ on Tuesday, August 26.
This unique workshop is full of fun activities and creative prompts all about the theme of identity. For more details and booking info, please head to Clifton Park Museum’s Facebook and Instagram page.
The House of Fun season is nowhere near finished!
From clown-inspired crafting to a magical stroll full of fairy fun through the glorious gardens, there are lots of creative activities at Wentworth Woodhouse that you can get involved in throughout August.
On Saturday, August 30, do not miss the spectacular return of WE Wonder!
Prepare to be amazed by high-wire stunts from world-renowned performer, Chris Bullzini, acrobatic shows, and hands-on circus workshops.
With a lively workshop village, traditional funfair games, craft tents, and music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band, this is the perfect day out for the whole family.
For more details, head to www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/house-of-fun-season/.
Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that we should share?
Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.