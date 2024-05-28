Warm tale of Southern belles coming to Rotherham Civic
ROTHERHAM Rep's next production will be Steel Magnolias, the stage play written by Robert Harling.
Pivoting around the lively Truvy Jones' Louisiana beauty parlour, a tightly-knit band of Southerhn belle friends – including bride-to-be, Shelby, her supportive mother, M'Lynn, and the city's local curmudgeon, Ouiser – confront grief, loss and heartaches by bonding and sharing.
The production will run at Rotherham Civic Theatre from Tuesday, June 4 until Friday, June 7 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £9, concessions £7.
To book call 01709 823621, email [email protected] or visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk/.
